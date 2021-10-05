Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan rush to Shah Rukh and Gauri's support after Aryan's arrest, see pics

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan, who appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, visited Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Monday, after the arrest of their son Aryan in a drugs-related case. Shah Rukh and Gauri had both appeared on the Netflix reality show, and are friends with Maheep and Seema, the wives of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan, respectively.

Paparazzi pictures showed them arriving at Shah Rukh and Gauri's seaside bungalow in Mumbai, Mannat. Previously, actor Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri had also paid a visit to Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Aryan was arrested on Sunday after he was detained in a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau aboard a cruise ship. Aryan and seven others were questioned at the NCB offices and taken into custody for one day. Following a hearing on Monday, Aryan's NCB custody was extended till October 7.

Several other celebrities took to social media to voice their support for the Khans. These include filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, director Hansal Mehta, and others.

Shah Rukh's former co-star, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, said that there was a lapse in security on the cruise. “A family member of mine owns a cruise, so I've been on several cruises. I know that there are several rounds of security checks, metal detectors that one has to go through, their luggage is also checked. So, I don't understand how this breach of security even happened. Which is why I feel it's some kind of targeting, there's malice. It can't be just this bunch of 8 kids,” she said, speaking to India Today.

Also read: Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest, see pics

Gauri and Shah Rukh appeared in the final episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Gauri has been rumoured to have a larger presence in the second season of the show.