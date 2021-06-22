Maheep Kapoor's childhood pics leave Navya Naveli Nanda stunned, fans are reminded of Shanaya Kapoor

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor shared pictures from her childhood. Maheep, who is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared four group pictures of her class from different years and three solo pictures.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "School pictures ! Can you spot me ?" She tagged an Instagram handle which appeared to be of the school she attended. She also used the hashtags, "Moira House Eastbourne, Moira House, Al Khubairat Abu Dhabi and Glory Days."

Maheep's post garnered reactions from many of her followers, including Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to the comments section, Navya wrote, "Omg!!!!!" Maheep's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavna Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni also commented on the post. While Bhavna found the pictures, "Too cute", Neelam dropped heart emojis. Amrita Arora identified Maheep in the group pictures and commented, "Spotted you" with a red heart emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar said, "How cute!!!!"

Meanwhile, many fans noticed similarities between Maheep and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. "Shanaya looks just like u! How lovely," a user said. "Ma'am, Shanaya looks exactly likes you," added another. "Aww you look like," a third fan said. "Choti shanaya," a fourth wrote. "Ohhh wow your daughter is a spitting image of u," a fifth added.

Maheep often surprises fans with photos from the past. Last week, she shared vintage pictures of her and Sanjay on a date. The couple was seen posing with a drink in their hand. Maheep shared the pictures with the caption, "My glass is brimming… so is his #GlassHalfFull."

On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, she shared an unseen picture of the actor, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor visiting Maheep in the hospital after Shanaya was born. "Happy birthday sweetest @sonamkapoor #LoveYou," she captioned the post.