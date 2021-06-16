Shanaya Kapoor shares pics 'randomly' clicked by mom while 'gupping', Maheep Kapoor says: 'I’m a pro'

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of herself while 'gupping' with her mother Maheep Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a bunch of her pictures and also a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of Maheep, who clicked the photos.

In the pictures, Shanaya Kapoor is seen relaxing on the bed wearing a brown spaghetti top paired with beige trousers. She kept her hair loose. She smiled, made a goofy face and gave different poses for the camera. She captioned her post, "when mumma randomly starts taking photos of you while gupping @maheepkapoor #swipeforbts."

Reacting to the picture, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "I’m a pro" and Sanjay Kapoor commented, "nice hoodie." Fans also poured their love with comments such as "love you endlessly", "your smile", "you're such a cutie", "beautiful" and "love you so much Shanzi". One commented, "Your Smile is my Everything." Another said, "I think it’s beauti-full." A third wrote, "Million-dollar smile. You look gorgeous."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shanaya also shared a clip and picture. She captioned the clip, "talking to mumma and she's not paying attention @maheepkapoor", along with a bunch of emojis. The photo was captioned, "Does anyone else sit like a complete weirdo or is it just me", followed by a series of emoticons.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shanaya Kapoor shared a clip.

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a picture.





Shanaya is gearing to make her Bollywood debut with a movie produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In March, she had announced the details of her debut on Instagram. She had shared a video and captioned it, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Also Read: Srikant's boss says The Family Man's Wolf of Wall Street scene was 'improvised', not 'copied'

Shanaya has already worked as one of the assistants on the Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She has also starred in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a reality series that came out on Netflix.