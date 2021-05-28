Khushi Kapoor posts 'special' throwback pic from New York with Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, on Friday shared pictures with her half sister Anshula Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Khushi dropped the pictures from when the duo had visited her in New York. Though Khushi didn't caption her post, she posted it with an apple emoji.

In one of the pictures, Khushi can be seen posing with Shanaya and a friend. While Khushi is seen dressed in striped pants and knotted shirt, Shanaya sports denim, with a brown crop top and white jacket. Khushi’s picture with Anshula is a mirror selfie.

Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula as well as Shanaya reacted to the post. Shanaya wrote, "@anshulakapoor @khushi05k special" while Anshula dropped a series of red heart emojis. Janhvi also posted an emoji.

The 20-year-old recently returned from the US and is currently in Mumbai with her sister Janhvi. Since her return, she was spotted a few times stepping out of her home. She was seen cycling with Janhvi near their house and also taking her dog for walks. On one occasion, the siblings navigated around several photographers on their cycles. While Janhvi asked the paparazzi to be careful, Khushi was heard requesting them to give them some space as they entered their building complex.

Khushi is pursuing her studies in the US and had travelled there earlier this year. She often shared pictures from her time in the US. During her stay in the US, Janhvi had joined Khushi. They spent time in New York and Los Angeles.

On Mother's Day, Khushi had shared a post on Instagram remembering Sridevi. Sharing childhood photos featuring Sridevi Janhvi and her, Khushi had written, "Happy Mother’s Day to the best."

Earlier this year, her father had said that Khushi will be making her acting debut but he would not launch her. Speaking with a leading daily, he had said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

