Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in Hulu series Iron Mike

Iron Mike will be an eight-episode series is said to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Mike Tyson. Trevante Rhodes to portray Mike Tyson in the series.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes will play boxing legend Mike Tyson in Hulu's upcoming series Iron Mike.

The eight-episode series is said to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Mike Tyson, one of the most polarising figures in sports culture, reported Variety.

The series comes from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie, who collaborated with Steven and Craig for I, Tonya, will serve as executive producer under the LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley.

Karin Gist of Mixed-ish fame is the showrunner and executive producer through the banner The Gist of It along with Claire Brown.

Iron Mike will be produced by 20th Television.

Mike Tyson is not involved in the making of the series. The former boxer had previously slammed the series and called it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation" of his life story.

Trevante Rhodes is best known for playing the adult version of Chiron in Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which won the Best Picture Oscar at 2017 Academy Awards.

He has also has featured in Netflix's Birdbox and Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

