Shanaya Kapoor will make her acting debut soon.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor says he tries not to advise cousin Shanaya Kapoor ahead of her movie debut

  • Arjun Kapoor wants cousin Shanaya to have her own journey in the film industry, and does not want to influence it with his own thoughts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said that he has no intentions to guide cousin Shanaya Kapoor, as she is all set to make her debut in the film industry soon. Filmmaker Karan Johar will launch Shanaya through his production house.

Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.

Asked if he shares advices with Shanaya, Arjun told Spotboye, "I don’t give tips because everyone has their own journey, everybody should make their own choices, she is in very good hands. She also has her parents and has me for her support. Tomorrow I’m sure in conversation knowingly or unknowingly I may guide her if she asks me a question, but the intent is not to give her opinion-forming thoughts. I just want her to flow and make her own choices."

Adding that everyone has a separate journey, he said, "I have had Ishaqzaade, then I have had 2 States and Gunday, in all I have been through different palettes of emotions and I am fairly certain that she has to go through her own. I am there supporting her as a brother but this is her ride and she should enjoy it."

Also read: Shahid Kapoor flexes his carrom skills as he plays against Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter. Watch

Before her acting debut, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was also seen on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

