Maheep Kapoor's throwback pics from when she attended KKR match features Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey. See here

Maheep Kapoor shared throwback pictures from when she, along with her Bollywood gang featuring Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey, went to Abu Dhabi for KKR match.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey with her Bollywood friends.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor on Wednesday shared throwback pictures. It featured her along with besties Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan when they had attended a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Throw back to when we went for a #kkr match #TB #GoKkr #AbuDhabi #kkrcheerleaderforever." Bhavana reacted to the pictures and said: "What a trip !!!" Her husband Chunky Panday too dropped emojis and so did Maheep's daughter, Shanaya. One of the pictures showed them getting off an aircraft while another was inside a room.

Maheep has been sharing throwbacks for a while now. Sometime back, she shared one of her pictures from long ago and wrote: "#TB ... thinking of getting my bangs back ?? Yes/No ???" Her niece and actor Sonam Kapoor replied and said: "No way." Karan Johar echoed similar sentiments and wrote: "Absolutely not." Sussanne Khan, however, had a difference of opinion and asked Maheep to go ahead. She wrote: "Yass."

Last month, she shared another throwback video from the time she was a Miss India contestant along with Namrata Shirodkar and Pooja Batra. Reacting to it, Namrata had written: "That’s the two of us sharing a stage." Pooja too had reacted to it and said: "Oh My Golly Maheep, U’ve brought back memories. Thank you for posting this Vid. Can’t get over our waistlines #Goodtimes #Werocked Then & Now #StayGold my Friend. Miss ya, Love Always."

Maheep has, over the years, attracted her fair share of attention as a star wife. However, after Karan Johar's production Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was streamed on Netflix last year, Maheep alongwith Bhavana, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan became household names.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up. There is an evidently fake stalker angle and even phone conversations are scripted to the bone."

