Mahesh Babu pays heart-wrenching tribute to brother Ramesh Babu: ‘If not for you, I wouldn’t be half the man I’m today’

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a note, grieving the loss of his beloved 'Annaya'. 
Mahesh Babu paid an emotional tribute to his brother Ramesh Babu. 
Published on Jan 09, 2022 06:15 PM IST
PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Sunday mourned the loss of his elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu and said he was thankful to the veteran actor-producer for being his source of courage.

According to family sources, the 56-year-old producer, who was superstar Krishna's son, died in Hyderabad on Saturday night due to health complications. He was 56.

He was taken to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday night. According to hospital sources, he was brought dead.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a note, grieving the loss of his beloved 'Annaya' (elder brother).

"You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me.

"Now just rest...rest... Love you forever and ever and ever. In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya,'" the note read.

Ramesh Babu had backed several of Mahesh Babu films including hits like Athidhi, Dookudu and Aagadu.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to feature in films like Samrat, Bazaar Rowdy, Anna Chellelu and Encounter in 1997, which marked his last screen outing.

