Mahesh Bhatt calls son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor the 'best father in the world.' Watch

Ranbir Kapoor received a warm surprise during the promotions of his upcoming release Animal. It was none other than his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt who shared a special message for him on a recent episode of Indian Idol, where Ranbir was present with actor Rashmika Mandanna to promote Animal. Mahesh called Ranbir the ‘best father in the world’ to his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor can't stop praising Animal trailer; Ranbir Kapoor recalls how Raha inspired him for the film)

What Mahesh Bhatt said

Mahesh Bhatt had a special message for Ranbir Kapoor.

The video, which is doing the rounds of social media on many of the actor's fan pages, shows Ranbir being surprised with a special message from Mahesh Bhatt. In the video, Mahesh says: “Alia, jisko main ek miracle maanta hoon, woh kehti he ki Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country. Magar main Ranbir ko duniya ka sabse behtareen baap maanta hoon! Jab woh Raha ko dekhta hein, kaash uski aanskhon ka expression aap log dekh paayein. Unki mataji Neetu kehti hein ki aisa pyaar toh maayein karti he apni bacchiyon se, jo Ranbir karta he Raha se. (Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says that this kind of love is shown by mothers towards their daughters). I am proud that I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

Ranbir's response

Ranbir looked moved by Mahesh's words, and then replied that the veteran filmmaker has not praised him so much in front of him so he would like to thank Indian Idol for the surprise.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married in a private ceremony in April 2022. A few months later, they announced their pregnancy in June. The couple welcomed their first child – daughter Raha – on November 6, 2022.

About Animal

The trailer of Animal was released a few days ago to a bumper response by fans. The trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

