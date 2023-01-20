Mahesh Bhatt underwent a heart surgery, son Rahul Bhatt shares update

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has undergone a heart surgery. A few days ago, the Arth director's health declined, owing to which he had to be taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent an angioplasty. (Also read: Alia Bhatt's daughter reminds nana Mahesh Bhatt on the time when he had Pooja Bhatt, says Rahul Bhatt)

The filmmaker went for a routine check-up where it was suggested that he might need a surgery. The surgery was conducted four days ago. Mahesh's son Rahul Bhatt confirmed the reports about the health condition and added that that his father was admitted to the hospital earlier this week where he underwent a heart surgery. He also said that Mahesh is back home now and recovering fast.

"But all's well that ends well. He is alright now and back home. I cannot give you more details as too many people were not allowed in the hospital," he added, as per a report by ETimes. As of now, no other family members, including Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have commented on the matter.

In November last year, Mahesh Bhatt had become a grandfather with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby daughter Raha. He shared his excitement in welcoming his first grandchild of the family. Alia had hosted an intimate baby shower that saw her and Ranbir’s close family and friends in attendance. The parents-to-be were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and many more, who were all decked up in traditional outfits. Alia was seen in a yellow anarkali suit. Mahesh wore an all black outfit.

Alia gave birth to her daughter at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. She announced the baby’s arrival via a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram: “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love,” she wrote in the note on Instagram.

Alia will be next seen in films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone, which will release on August.

