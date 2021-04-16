Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mahesh Bhupathi wishes Lara Dutta a happy birthday, recalls thinking ‘chance pe dance’ during their first meeting
Mahesh Bhupathi wishes Lara Dutta a happy birthday, recalls thinking ‘chance pe dance’ during their first meeting

Mahesh Bhupathi wished Lara Dutta a happy birthday with then-and-now photos of them. He marvelled at how their relationship has grown in the last 12 years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi have been married since 2016.

Retired tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi wished his wife, actor Lara Dutta, a happy birthday with an Instagram post. She turned 43 on Friday.

Sharing a picture from their first meeting over a decade ago, Mahesh revealed the thought that crossed his mind when he saw Lara - ‘chance pe dance’. He shared another, more recent photo, and marvelled at how far they have come since then.

“Happy Birthday @larabhupathi .. Throw back to the first time we met 12 years ago when I thought 'chance pe dance' to what you have built for us today 😇.. #blessed #supermom #yummymummy #ceo #juststarting #LFG 🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote in the caption.

Actor Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, while actor Tara Sharma wrote, “Aw lovely Happy Birthday @larabhupathi loads of good wishes and love.” “Happy Birthday Lara and such a cute post awwww,” a fan commented. “@larabhupathi - Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person in and out, Angel,” another wrote.

Lara and Mahesh tied the knot in 2011. Their daughter, Saira, was born the following year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lara said that she was ‘excited’ about her birthday, despite the Covid-19 pandemic limiting her plans of celebration. She added that she was looking forward to spending time with her family.

Talking about celebrating her birthday amid the pandemic for the second time, she said, “I am not a huge big party kind of person. So, it doesn’t really make much of a difference to me. I’m still spending my birthday with exactly the same people I would be spending my birthday if we weren’t in a pandemic.”

In 2000, Lara won the Miss Universe pageant, becoming the second Indian to do so. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. She has starred in films such as No Entry, Partner, Housefull and Don 2. She will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bellbottom with Akshay.

