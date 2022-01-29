Mahesh Manjrekar opens up on allegations of objectifying women, “I’m at a loss to answer

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar is at a loss of words as he gets embroiled in a stir for his latest Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The complaint filed against Manjrekar also named Narendra and Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz (the producers). “I don’t plan to take it ahead, the producers will. I’m not at the receipt of anything. Let it take its own course,” says Manjrekar.

Talking further about the complaint, Manjrekar adds, “My film is censored by the authorities. And we have a strict board, so if they didn’t find anything objectionable... It is an adult film. It is dark, so you need to watch it that way. So, I’m at a loss to answer your question.”

For the unversed, the Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar for allegedly portraying women and children in an objectionable manner in the film. The 63-year-old is unfazed by the complaint. “What can one do? One can only do their work and make movies. Everyone has the right to object, so I’m okay with that,” he clarifies.

While the plaintiff accuses Manjrekar of showcasing women in a bad light, the filmmaker clarifies that none of it was meant to tantalise the audience. “I’ve never tried (to sensationalise). I’ve never done that all my life. I’ve made more than 25 films, why should I feel the necessity (for it) now. This is a story that I liked years back. It’s written by a journalist and I felt it should be made into a film,” Manjrekar ends.