Mahesh Manjrekar opens up on battling cancer during Antim: The Final Truth shooting: 'I have lost 35 kilos'

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has opened up on battling cancer while he was shooting for his upcoming directorial, Antim: The Final Truth. Mahesh completed the shooting and then underwent surgery, said Salman Khan, his co-star in the film.

Antim: The Final Truth features Salman Khan, essaying the role of a cop, and Aayush Sharma, playing a gangster. Mahesh Manjrekar also stars in the film. The film also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.

According to a leading daily, Mahesh said, "I have lost 35 kilos. It was during the shooting of the last portions of Antim that I was diagnosed with cancer. But today I am cancer-free. I was lucky that the chemotherapy didn't affect me. I was going through chemotherapy through the shoot. Later I underwent surgery. It is my passion towards work that drove me. When I got to know I have cancer, it didn't shock me. I know there are so many people who have cancer and they fight and survive."

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan said, "He didn't tell us before. As soon as he finished a part of the shoot he got himself operated."

Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan have previously co-starred in many films like Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

The makers of Antim: The Final Truth unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday. The trailer is loaded with pumping action, high-octane background music, and much more.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Salman Khan, who plays the role of a cop, in his first-ever Sardar persona. The trailer also gives the audience a peek into the transformation of Aayush's character, the nemesis of Salman in the movie. Aayush plays the role of an aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangster.

Antim: The Final Truth is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26.