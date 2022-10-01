Actor Mahira Khan reacts to criticism of her attending awards in Canada after Pakistan floods: 'Unkind commentary...'

Pakistani celebs have faced criticism for attending an awards show abroad at a time when Pakistan faced devastation due to widespread floods. Some Pakistani actors had clarified that the annual Hum Awards, recently held in Toronto, were donating some of the proceeds from the event. Mahira Khan was one of celebs, who were criticised for attending the awards event given the floods situation in Pakistan. Now, the actor has responded to the ‘unkind commentary’. Also read: Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat criticises Bollywood for ‘deafening silence’ on Pakistan floods

On Friday, Mahira took to Twitter and responded to a user, who had sarcastically said that if the actor gave the dresses that she wore for the event to the flood-affected people of Pakistan, everything would be okay. In response, Mahira, who wore a black saree-inspired gown for the red carpet event, said it was ‘never ok’ for artists to do anything. The actor added that she would take pictures of her doing her part towards the flood victims, but added that then she would be criticised for ‘showing off doing charity’.

Mahira tweeted, “It’s never ok for us – the artists of your country (Pakistan)! I have and will continue to do my part. If it makes you happy, I can take some pictures while at it. Oh, but then it’ll be – showing off doing charity. The unkind commentary never ends. You do you. I will do me.”

Reacting to Mahira’s tweet, while a few defended celebs for attending the awards and saying they were ‘doing their job’, others highlighted how the awards event could have been used to help and showcase relief work and also generate more funds for victims of Pakistan floods. One tweet read, “I wish Hum TV had organised a show or a concert in Pakistan to raise funds awareness and solidarity for the flood victims instead of the annual awards show. Imagine all of Pakistanis artists collectively raising their voices for climate change and advocating for those impacted.”

Mahira’s next film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, will be released in Pakistan on October 13. It also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, and Humaima Mallick, among others. Mahira also has Neelofar with Fawad in the pipeline.

