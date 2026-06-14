Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Vedang Raina, Sharvari film shows growth on 1st Sunday, crosses 5 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil came together again after Rockstar, Tamasha and Chamkila to collaborate in Main Vaapas Aaunga. The romantic drama set against the backdrop of Partition has garnered positive reviews from audiences upon release. Let us take a look at its box office performance so far.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office update

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Sharvari and Vedang Raina in a still from the film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected ₹2.35 crore on its 3rd day of release, its first Sunday. It is a slight growth from its previous days, an indication that the film has received positive word of mouth. The film is currently running across 2,097 shows. Main Vaapas Aaunga minted ₹1.15 crore on its opening day and went on to collect ₹1.85 crore on Saturday. This brings total India gross collections to ₹6.37 crore and total India net to ₹5.35 crore so far.

About the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.

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{{^usCountry}} Tahira Kashyap hailed the film on Instagram. Tahira, who is also a director, shared a poster of the film on her handle on Saturday. "This is what a legend makes. If love had a language, it would be this film. Every frame felt lived, felt, aged, loved. There was a constant lump in my throat, heart was pining for the unrequited love, tears were streaming down my cheeks as if they intuitively knew what the characters felt, how they felt...I am your biggest fan. the love and intimacy with which you weave your stories is unparalleled," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tahira Kashyap hailed the film on Instagram. Tahira, who is also a director, shared a poster of the film on her handle on Saturday. "This is what a legend makes. If love had a language, it would be this film. Every frame felt lived, felt, aged, loved. There was a constant lump in my throat, heart was pining for the unrequited love, tears were streaming down my cheeks as if they intuitively knew what the characters felt, how they felt...I am your biggest fan. the love and intimacy with which you weave your stories is unparalleled," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Praising Shah, Dosanjh, Raina and Sharvari's performances in the film, Kashyap said, "Naseeruddin sir you reminded me of my nanaji, Darji for us. He came from Sargodha and told us endless stories about his hockey days. You were such a treat to watch, love and more love for you. Sharvari, you brought magic to Jia. Your poetry, the stammer and accent had me in awe. What a star! Vedang Raina, you were amazing. From love to pain and longing, it was lovely. Diljit, you brought everyone together and thank you for it.

She concluded by praising AR Rahman for his compositions in the film. "@arrahman you were the soul of the film! Your music was stirring emotions and how. Love, youth, romance, and longing all rolled into a volcano of feelings. @dollyahluwalia your scene left an indelible mark props to the entire cast and crew...Pls go watch and gift yourself a classic love story that you will always remember," she said.

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