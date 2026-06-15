Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4: Imtiaz Ali's film falls flat on 1st Monday, collects 97 lakh

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4: Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in theatres on June 12. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite the strong word of mouth and favourable reception,it has not translated into good box-office numbers so far. (Also read: Are Imtiaz Ali films destined to become 'great' only in retrospect?)

Main Vaapas Aaunga sees sharp dip on Monday

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 4: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in a still from the film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to collect ₹97 lakh on Monday. It is the lowest single day haul for the film so far. The film collected ₹1.15 crore on its opening day, and saw some growth over the weekend, collecting ₹1.85 crore on Saturday and ₹2.50 crore on Sunday. This brings total India gross collections to ₹7.74 crore and total India net to ₹6.67 crore so far.

The film is facing stiff competition from a number of releases at the box office: Ram Charan's Peddi, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past and Hollywood film Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg.

About the film

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{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past few weeks, songs like Kya Kamaal Hai, sung by the film's star Diljit Dosanjh, Maskara, and Ishq Mastana have won immense love from audiences across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past few weeks, songs like Kya Kamaal Hai, sung by the film's star Diljit Dosanjh, Maskara, and Ishq Mastana have won immense love from audiences across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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"There are certain stories where music becomes the language of the unspoken. It expresses what cannot be explained and reveals what cannot always be shown. In Main Vaapas Aaunga, the songs and score have been an attempt to listen to the silence within the story and give it a voice. I hope people find a part of themselves in this music," music director AR Rahman said in a statement. Imtiaz Ali said music was always going to be exciting in "Main Vaapas Aaunga" as music is the heart of Panjab. He said Panjab in 1947 had folk as well as Western influences and they wanted to capture that in the album.

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