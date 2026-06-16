Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 5: Imtiaz Ali film earns 8 crore after positive word of mouth shows growth

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 5: Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga opened in theatres last Friday to positive reviews, with many calling it his best work. The film, which tells a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, had a slow opening at the box office. However, it seems like the film has managed to pick up some pace midweek.

Main Vaapas Aaunga shows growth

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 5: Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the Imtiaz Ali film.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹1.50 crore on its 5th day of release, which is slightly higher than its Monday haul, at ₹1.15 crore. The film's highest single-day collection still stands at ₹2.5 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹9.75 crore and the total India net to ₹8.15 crore so far.

Meanwhile, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how theatres in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are almost full, with only a few seats remaining for the film's Tuesday night shows. This suggests that positive word of mouth is finally helping Imtiaz's film gain footfall at the box office. The BookMyShow app shows theatres in Delhi, including PVR Select City Walk, PVR Vasant Kunj, and PVR Vegas Dwarka, almost full for night shows, with only a few seats remaining in the front rows.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

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{{^usCountry}} The film stars Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role, with Diljit Dosanjh playing his grandson and Vedang Raina portraying his younger self. Sharvari plays Vedang's love interest in the film. It tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film stars Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role, with Diljit Dosanjh playing his grandson and Vedang Raina portraying his younger self. Sharvari plays Vedang's love interest in the film. It tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn. {{/usCountry}}

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Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share his cover of the song Tere Paas Main. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday @imtiazaliofficial sir. Thank you for giving us #MainVaapasAaongaa.”

He added, "Such a nostalgia laden poignant relevant film. It’s going to be remembered as a classic. Thank you for inspiring us to opt for pure art over everything else. My grandfather also belonged to sargodha and I could literally see the hardships of our forefathers in front of my eyes. Being a partition geek I couldn’t stop my tears from flowing like the rivers of Punjab. It’s like a classic novel where characters come alive, where story is laced with analogies and metaphors. Thank you @naseeruddin49 saab, @diljitdosanjh bhaaji, @sharvari and @vedangraina (pls keep singing bro) 🫶 and the entire cast and crew for being a part of this emotional opus. Thank you @arrahman sir for the music. @irshadkamilofficial bhai I’m your proud junior from the mass comm dept of Panjab University chandigarh."

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