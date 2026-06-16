‘Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me’: Vedang Raina pens emotional note, thanks Imtiaz Ali

In one pic, he was seen in character, wearing a turban and carrying a bag as a student. Another picture saw him with Sharvari . Vedang was also seen sharing a frame with Naseeruddin Shah, as both of the actors essay the same character in their youth and old age. In the caption, Vedang began, “I came home one day after an audition (I was 19) and told my parents that acting is what makes me feel the most alive. I didn’t expect to say that and I was as surprised as they were. It’s now been 2 and a half years since I came into this industry that’s given me everything and my gut feeling was right.”

Vedang Raina is basking in the release of his third film Main Vaapas Aaunga . The romantic drama set against the backdrop of Partition , has been receiving glowing reviews since its release on Friday. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali . Vedang has now shared a bunch of BTS stills from the film's shoot and penned an emotional note to share his gratitude.

He added, “Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari . This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”

Concluding his note, Vedang said, "I’m as passionate as ever and I’m driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Thank you for your blessings. Main Vaapas Aaunga in cinemas now🎥🤍

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep."