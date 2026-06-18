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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 7: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali film crosses 12 crore in first week

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office Day 7: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali film crosses ₹12 crore in first week, maintains steady run in theatres.

Jun 18, 2026 10:09 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 7: Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, is continuing its quiet but steady run at the box office as it wraps up its first week in theatres. The film, which released on June 12 and opened to largely positive reviews, has managed to maintain momentum despite a modest start.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 7: Imtiaz Ali’s film with Diljit Dosanjh inches past 11 crore in first week run.

On its seventh day, which is Thursday and marks the end of its first week, the film maintained its steady run. It is currently playing across 2138 shows and has collected around 1.99 crore nett, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India nett collection now stands at 12.04 crore, while its India gross has reached 14.33 crore so far.

First week box office breakdown

The film’s week-long box office journey shows a slow but steady pattern, with noticeable movement in the midweek period. It began its run on a modest note, earning 1.15 crore on Day 1 (Friday), followed by a rise to 1.85 crore on Saturday.

The momentum peaked over the weekend with 2.50 crore coming in on Sunday, before dipping again to 1.15 crore on Monday. However, the film regained some traction midweek, collecting 1.65 crore on Tuesday and 1.75 crore on Wednesday.

The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with composer AR Rahman for their fifth collaboration, after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Speaking to HT City, Imtiaz Ali talked about the slow start of the movie. The filmmaker said, “We are not a star-driven film, so this film was supposed to be like this. It couldn't have opened big. If it is good, people would go and tell other people to watch it, and that's the only way this film is going to progress. Hopefully it will continue to grow and strengthen itself. I am particularly happy that the younger generation is coming in and liking it. Usually there is a phase lag between acclaim and box office, and hopefully we are coming close to the end of that lag."

 
imtiaz ali diljit dosanjh
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