Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor catch up for Sunday lunch days after addressing break-up rumours. See pics

Days after dismissing rumours of their break-up, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted stepping out for a lunch date in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Paparazzi spotted Malaika and Arjun heading for a lunch date at a restaurant in Bandra. Malaika wore a ruffled white dress while Arjun was dressed in a light blue sweatshirt and denims. Malaika even waved to the paparazzi before driving away after their date.

Arjun Kapoor exiting the restaurant after his lunch date with Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora clicked post her lunch date with Arjun Kapoor on Sunday.

Last week, reports had claimed that Malaika and Arjun had broken up. After some speculation, Arjun put those rumours to rest on Wednesday when he posted a photo with Malaika on his Instagram and captioned it, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all." Malaika reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Malaika further put a full stop to the rumours when she shared a note on her Instagram Stories about 'finding love in your 40s'. “No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your ‘40s. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does (sic)," the note read.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. However, the couple have often been at the receiving end of mean comments for their age difference. At 36, Arjun is over a decade younger than Malaika, who is 48.

In a recent interview, Arjun said that he and Malaika do not pay much heed to such comments. "Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative," he told Masala.com.

