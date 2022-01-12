Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora dispel break up rumours with romantic selfie: 'No place for shady rumours'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday squashed all rumours about his breakup with actor-television personality Malaika Arora. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a mirror selfie as he posed with Malaika.

In a black and white picture, Malaika Arora stood in front of Arjun Kapoor. She opted for a cropped white T-shirt, dark trousers, sunglasses and kept her hair loose. Arjun wore a white T-shirt, hoodie, and track pants.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all." Reacting to the post, post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji. Tara Sutaria wrote, "Yes! You guys." Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry posted red heart emojis.

Last month, after contracting coronavirus for the second time, Arjun had shared a post on Instagram. He and Malaika pouted in a throwback photo, dressed in swimwear. He had captioned the post, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!"

Malaika, to,o had shared the same image on her Instagram and in the caption wrote, "I miss you Mr Pouty @arjunkapoor (PS - My pout is better than yours)... Happy New Year."

Ahead of New Year's eve, Malaika had posted a video on Instagram Reels filled with memories of different months of 2021. It included a snap of her getting vaccinated, a picture with Arjun and stills from workout sessions and vacations. Malaika also included a picture in which she can be seen posing with a bowl full of food.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor shares how actors can make better films with some humility, Anushka Sharma calls it '100% true'

Meanwhile, Arjun will be seen opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar Kapoor in the suspense drama The Lady Killer. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON