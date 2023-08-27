Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go on lunch date, clear off breakup rumours; complement each other in black and white

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor squashed breakup rumours on Sunday as they stepped out for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The two were rumoured to have ended their relationship after Malaika reportedly unfollowed Arjun's family, including sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, on Instagram. Also read: Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora's pet ‘real star of your life’ as he reacts to her post amid breakup rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted at a restaurant on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora was in a stylish white shirt and white shorts outfit with matching loafers. Arjun was in a black T-shirt and black track pants with a matching beanie and white shoes. The couple seemed to be in happy mood in the latest paparazzi pictures and videos.

Arjun had reacted to Malaika's post a day before

Arjun had dropped hints of a supposed patch-up on Saturday, when he reacted to a cute video shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram. While Arjun follows Malaika on Instagram, she isn't following him or his family members. Malaika had shared a video of her dog Casper, to which Arjun had reacted, “Handsome boy.” He wrote in another comment, "The real star of your life Casper." This was enough for their fans to assume that things were fine between the two, with many leaving such comments on their social media.

What led to Arjun and Malaika's breakup rumours

Besides Malaika unfollowing Arjun and his sisters, there was more to lead to their breakup rumours. The rumours emerged at a time, when Arjun was being linked to actor and influencer Kusha Kapila, who recently got divorced from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She had denied the same on Instagram recently. Adding fuel to the rumours, Malaika had also shared a few cryptic posts about ‘change’ and ‘support’ on her Instagram Stories.

Praising Arjun and all that she likes in him, Malaika had told Brides Today in an interview in April this year, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most."

On her future plans, she had said, "I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

