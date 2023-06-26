Malaika Arora sets Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash on fire as she dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya like no one is watching

Malaika Arora was the life of the party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration on Sunday. The yoga expert and reality TV personality danced her heart out to her hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the bash. Looking glamorous in a white gown with side slits, Malaika performed all her hooksteps while dancing in a circle of friends and stopped only after the song was over. Also read: Malaika Arora attends Rhea Kapoor's birthday party with Arjun Kapoor; Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor also spotted

Malaika's dance video

Malaika Arora dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun Kapoor's birthday party.

One of the guests at the party shared Malaika's dance video with the caption “Unreal”. The video is now going viral. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Khushi Kapoor and their other friends also attended the party. Arjun turned 38 on Monday.

More about Chaiyya Chaiyya

Chaiyya Chaiyya was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi and had Malaika dancing along side Shah Rukh Khan on top of a train in the film Dil Se. It was choreographed by Farah Khan.

Malaika on Chaiyya Chaiyya

In April, Malaika had spoken about the song at a promotional event for her new dance number Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She said, “It’s good that people rejected that song because it turned out to be beneficial for me. I am very happy. I believe in kismet (destiny). I think it was meant to happen. I got to work with the best, right from Farah Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, to Mani Ratnam to AR Rahman to Santosh Sivan. I had the opportunity to work with the best in the business.”

“Even after 25 years, if you start to think of a song that created a huge impact on the big screen, everybody says that Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of those songs. Even today, people sing and dance on that song. I still get love for that song. So, I am very happy that I got to be a part of such a blockbuster song.”

Who all had rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya

Malaika and Farah were also seen talking about Chaiyya Chaiyya during Malaika's reality show, Moving In With Malaika. In the show, Farah told Malaika, “You’re the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train. Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and 2-3 other people. One had a phobia of climbing on the train, another one was not available."

She added, “Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history.”

