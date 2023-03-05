Malaika Arora attends Rhea Kapoor's birthday party with Arjun Kapoor; Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor also spotted

Rhea Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday on March 5 in the company of her close friends and family. Among the attendees at Rhea's midnight birthday bash on Saturday were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The two were seen arriving together at her home in a car. Arjun covered his face with his hands when paparazzi tried to click his pictures, while Malaika looked on. Also spotted in Rhea Kapoor's birthday bash were Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha Pednekar.(Also read: Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora for her mom's cake-cutting ceremony. See pics)

Malaika also took to her Instagram Stories to wish Rhea and posted a picture of her with the birthday cake. Rhea was seen in a casual black outfit. Wishing her, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday you insanely talented miss @rheakapoor." As Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora arrived for the party, they avoided paparazzi. Arjun, who opted for a brown pullover and a pair of denim trousers, covered his face with his hands. Meanwhile, Malaika chose a yellow oversized shirt dress for the occasion and finished her look with a top knot and red lips.

Meanwhile Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor arrived for the birthday party in an all-black look, pairing her black trousers with an oversized blazer. Sisters Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar were also spotted. Bhumi chose an oversized black shirt for the occasion, which she paired with printed black trousers and a matching scarf.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower each other with affection and praises on social media. Last year on her show Moving In With Malaika, she had spoken about Arjun.

Malaika had told Farah Khan, “Humne iss baare mein baat ki hai. Aap apne partner se aisi cheezon ke baare mein baat karte hai (We have talked about this, you have to talk about these things with your partner). I think I am a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai (I am happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it).”

Arjun was last seen in the film Kuttey, the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj. It starred Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film hit the theatres on January 13.

Arjun will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON