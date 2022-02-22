Malaika Arora flirts with police officer, tries to get out of speeding ticket in vintage ad. Watch

An old television commercial, featuring Malaika Arora, has resurfaced online. It was posted on the subreddit ‘India Nostalgia’ on Reddit.

The ad showed Malaika and another woman whizzing past a police officer in a red sports car. As he stopped them and began writing a speeding ticket, the two gave him flirtatious glances, hoping to get out of a fine. However, he continued writing.

A voiceover in the background introduced the pen as “America’s favourite pen” and said, “So smooth, nothing can distract you.” When Malaika and the other woman saw the back of the speeding ticket, it said, “Dinner tonight?” and had the officer’s phone number.

Malaika appeared in several special songs in films, including Chhaiyya Chhaiyya in Dil Se, Hoth Rasiley in Welcome, Munni Badnaam in Dabangg and Anarkali Disco Chali in Housefull 2. She has also been a judge on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent and Supermodel of the Year. She was most recently seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer.

Apart from this, Malaika also co-owns a yoga studio. Talking about her journey as an entrepreneur, she told The Telegraph a few years ago, “Like all things in my life, it wasn’t planned at all. I’m just glad that I went down that road because somewhere I realised that I had a bit of a head for all of this. And once I realised this, I told myself that I needed to delve more into being an entrepreneur. And I’m really glad I did. I’m glad I didn’t succumb to fear. I’m glad I didn’t succumb to unnecessary chatter. I followed my gut and my heart... I went with what I felt.”

Malaika said that a lot of people questioned her decision. “But if you’re not going to put yourself out there, how on earth will you ever know whether it’s up your alley or not? And I’m somebody who hates getting bogged down. So, I’ll take those chances,” she said.

