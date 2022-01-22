Malaika Arora calls divorce from Arbaaz Khan her ‘lowest phase’: ‘It was such a huge upheaval in my life’

Malaika Arora opened up about separating from Arbaaz Khan in 2016 and their eventual divorce in 2017. She called it the ‘lowest phase in (her) life’ and said that ‘yoga was really a blessing’ in overcoming the tough time.

In an interview, Malaika said that many thoughts went through her head, including how society would react and how her 19-year-old son Arhaan would deal with her split from Arbaaz. She added that she had to be firm and clear in her decision as it would impact others around her.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika said, “I went through my personal struggles. I went through separation, I went through having to deal with family pressures, I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be, will I be able to work, will I be able to just be myself. All these thoughts went through my head. I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there was family involved, there was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved.”

Malaika said that the decision ‘could impact so many other lives’ so there was no room for indecisiveness or ‘wavering’. “I can’t be like that because like I said, my decision was going to impact all the lives around me. When I say mine, at the end of the day, we were two people. As a couple, as husband and wife, we together decided that this was what was best. But yes, it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life where I probably did turn to a lot of aspects, like yoga, meditation, because I felt that these were outlets that would help me channelise better, that would help me sort whatever upheaval that I was dealing with internally,” she said, adding that yoga really helped.

Currently, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, after reports of their break-up surfaced online, he shut down the speculation with a mirror selfie of them. “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he wrote on Instagram.

