Malaika Arora glams up in yellow, Geeta Kapur rules the dance floor at Terence Lewis's Easter-cum-birthday bash. Watch

Malaika Arora stepped out for Easter celebrations in a yellow dress. She had a reunion with her India's Best Dancer co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as the latter threw a party on the occasion. He celebrates his birthday on April 10 and chose to throw a party a day before. Choreographer Bosco Martis, actor Sonali Bendre, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri, Neha Bhasin, Bharti Singh and Daisy Shah also joined them at the bash. A video from the bash also shows Geeta, Terence and Bosco rocking the dance floor. Also read: Fans can't get enough of Malaika Arora's saree and cape look: 'Just can't take my eyes off'

Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur at the party.

Malaika wore a crinkled yellow dress paired with matching heels for the Easter bash. She paired it with a rani pink handbag and golden sunglasses. A video shows her arriving at the party venue and greeting Geeta and Terence with a hug. Geeta was in a long white shrug and capri pants paired with colourful mirror earrings. Terence was in a printed white shirt and matching pants. Malaika had also dropped her phone, when a person tried to join them at the gate. The trio then posed together for the paparazzi.

Malaika Arora, Neha Bhasin, Daisy Shah, Bharti Singh at Terence Lewis's Easter-cum-birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

A video from the party also shows how Geeta and Terence grooved on the dance floor. It shows Geeta taking an exit and greeting a friend as she prepares to leave. However, she is pulled back into the party by Terence. The video further shows Geeta, Bosco and Martis dancing their hearts out at the party.

An Instagram user commented on the video, “Geeta ji to Nora ko copy kar rahi hai (Geeta is copying Nora Fatehi here).” Another one wrote in response to the comment, “Exactly”.

Sonali Bendre has replace Malaika Arora in the new season of India's Best Dancer while Geeta, Terence have continue to be the other two judges. The trio recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of the dance reality show. Host Kapil Sharma made fun of Geeta for juding one reality show after another. He said, “Geeta mam ki to kya tareef karein, inke bina to koi show ban hi nahi sakta. Koi bhi show banata hai, pahla season khatam hua, dusra usi samay shuru ho jata hai. Matlab ye jis kursi pe baedhti hain, uski foam udh ke wapis bhi nahi aati hai (what do I say about Geeta mam, a show cannot be made without her. Whenever one makes a show, one season ends, another stars. When she sits on a sit, the foam doesn't even come back to its original shape).”

