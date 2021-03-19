Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm. Watch video

Malaika Arora has shared a fun way of making your workouts more enjoyable. She shared a video of herself, twerking in a gym.

Asking her fans to share their videos as well, Malaika wrote, "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos."

The video received more than 1.2 million views in just three hours. Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was among those who 'liked' the video on Instagram. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacted, "Is this why you were late?????" A fan commented, "This weekend will be hot." Another said, "You are amazing." One more called her a "Hotness and fitness queen."

Malaika considers fitness an integral part of her life. She had told GQ magazine in an interview, "I think not just as an actor but also as a person, fitness is a very integral part of who I am. It helps me tackle daily challenges and also keeps me healthy — mind, body and soul. It is a way of life for me!"

Talking about how she took up yoga, she said, "I was introduced to Yoga a couple of years ago. I had suffered an injury and was told to try Yoga and see if it works for me. And, I think since then this love affair with Yoga just hasn’t stopped."

Both Malaika and Arjun had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. She had quarantined herself at home and had shared how she communicated with her son and dog Casper from a balcony.