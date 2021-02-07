IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing in new photo, is it Arjun Kapoor?
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
bollywood

Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing in new photo, is it Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora has shared a new photo on Instagram that shows her blushing hard as someone clicks a picture of her. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Television personality Malaika Arora has shared a new post on Instagram and it makes us wonder what is the story behind it. In the photo, Malaika is seen covering her face with her hands, blushing hard.

"U got me blushing baby," she wrote with the post. However, Malaika did not reveal who it was that was making her blush like that. She did not even tag boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the post, leaving fans wondering what is happening in the photo.


Arjun, meanwhile, has also shared his own selfies on Instagram Stories. The photos show him smiling hard, enjoying a happy Sunday.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. Last year, Malaika accompanied Arjun to Dharamshala where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. They were joined by Arjun's co-star in the movie, Saif Ali Khan and his family--wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Later, Arjun and Malaika headed to Goa for a small holiday at her sister Amrita Arora's luxurious villa. Both of them shared multiple photos from their stay on Instagram.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. In an interview to Filmfare, he spoke about what made them decide to go public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora

Related Stories

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
bollywood

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and the Bollywood Wives turn up for Amrita's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, all turned up for the birthday party of former actor Amrita Arora.
READ FULL STORY
Malaika Arora with her sister Amrita Arora.
Malaika Arora with her sister Amrita Arora.
bollywood

Malaika wishes 'little sis' Amrita Arora on birthday: 'Always by your side'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Malaika Arora took to Instagram to wish her sister Amrita Arora on her birthday on Sunday. See her post and pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Aamir Khan with his family, arriving from Alibaug.
Aamir Khan with his family, arriving from Alibaug.
bollywood

Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan was seen at the Gateway of India, arriving on a ferry from Alibaug with his family. There was wife Kiran Rao, and his children--daughter Ira and son Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids are now four.
Karan Johar's kids are now four.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Karan Johar has shared a 'toodles' video on the occasion of his kids Yashi and Roohi's fourth birthday. The twins have again criticised his choice of clothes in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a closer look at her crazy new hairstyle for upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She sports an impressive and intimidating look in the thriller film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories:.
Here are top entertainment news stories:.
bollywood

Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST
From Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attending a dinner party at her father Sanjay Khan's residence to Alia Bhatt holidaying with her girl gang in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
bollywood

Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Malaika Arora has shared a new photo on Instagram that shows her blushing hard as someone clicks a picture of her. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
bollywood

Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:26 AM IST
From ruthlessly mocking Karan Johar's fashion choices to calling him fat and a bad dancer and singer, Yash and Roohi have all that it takes to be successful entertainers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram but this time it may be a little low on glamour. However, the cuteness quotient is through the roof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is on a vacation in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Check out her latest pictures with her 'honeys'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
bollywood

Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
bollywood

Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Anil Kapoor refuted reports that the Abhinav Bindra biopic, in which he stars alongside his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has been shelved. The film was announced in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
bollywood

I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Championing social and environmental and dedicating a major part of her life to root for some important causes, the actor confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar,
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Enjoying the weekend, Shahid Kapoor has shared a hot new picture on Instagram. It shows him chilling at home and winking to the camera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP