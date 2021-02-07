Television personality Malaika Arora has shared a new post on Instagram and it makes us wonder what is the story behind it. In the photo, Malaika is seen covering her face with her hands, blushing hard.

"U got me blushing baby," she wrote with the post. However, Malaika did not reveal who it was that was making her blush like that. She did not even tag boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the post, leaving fans wondering what is happening in the photo.





Arjun, meanwhile, has also shared his own selfies on Instagram Stories. The photos show him smiling hard, enjoying a happy Sunday.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. Last year, Malaika accompanied Arjun to Dharamshala where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. They were joined by Arjun's co-star in the movie, Saif Ali Khan and his family--wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Later, Arjun and Malaika headed to Goa for a small holiday at her sister Amrita Arora's luxurious villa. Both of them shared multiple photos from their stay on Instagram.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. In an interview to Filmfare, he spoke about what made them decide to go public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

malaika arora Topics