Malaika Arora on dealing with noisy internet: ‘Don’t consume everything that’s said about me’ | Interview

Over the course of her career, Malaika Arora has frequently been under the public gaze, often facing trolling and intense scrutiny on social media. However, she has come to realise that while the internet is loud, it is not always wise. She added that she has consciously drawn boundaries, ensuring her personal life remains outside the realm of public debate.

On dealing with noise on the internet

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her personal life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika opens up about how she deals with the loud and often toxic nature of the internet, revealing that she has learned to detach herself from the negativity online.

“I protect it (her inner joy) by remembering that the internet is loud, but it is not always wise. There’s a difference. Over the years, I’ve realised that if you keep handing your peace over to public opinion, you’ll never feel settled within yourself,” Malaika tells us.

Malaika, who recently launched her lifestyle accessories brand Maejoy, continues, “I’ve learned to create boundaries. I don’t consume everything that’s said about me. I don’t internalise every opinion. I lean on real life, my work, my loved ones, my routines, the things that actually nourish me. That’s what keeps me grounded.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here, she admits that it was not always the case, adding that the wisdom to deal with it has come with age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, she admits that it was not always the case, adding that the wisdom to deal with it has come with age. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “And honestly, with age comes perspective. You stop reacting to every passing noise. You understand that criticism often says more about the person throwing it than the person receiving it. My joy today comes from being anchored in who I am. That’s my maejoy. It’s personal, it’s protected, and it’s not up for public debate,” says Malaika, whose personal life continues to draw attention after her split from actor Arjun Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And honestly, with age comes perspective. You stop reacting to every passing noise. You understand that criticism often says more about the person throwing it than the person receiving it. My joy today comes from being anchored in who I am. That’s my maejoy. It’s personal, it’s protected, and it’s not up for public debate,” says Malaika, whose personal life continues to draw attention after her split from actor Arjun Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On ‘being Malaika’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On ‘being Malaika’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Malaika has long lived under constant public scrutiny, from her marriage to Arbaaz Khan and her relationship and eventual split with Arjun Kapoor to even her fashion choices, making headlines.

Over time, she has learned to truly embrace who she is without apologising for it, a confidence that came only after years of battling self-doubt and confusion.

“I think the thing I’m most joyful about today is my ease with myself. Earlier, like many women, I think I spent a lot of time wondering if I was being too much, too outspoken, too visible, too ambitious, too glamorous, too independent. With time, you realise that the very things people want to shrink in you are often your strengths. Today, I genuinely enjoy being who I am without apologising for it,” says the mother of one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Malaika shares, “At this stage of my life, joy comes from not constantly editing yourself to make other people comfortable. I’ve earned that comfort in my own skin.”

On new entrepreneurial venture

Apart from her glamorous life in the limelight, Malaika has also been steadily building her entrepreneurial journey, from launching restaurants such as Scarlett House to expanding into the lifestyle space with her own brand. She recently launched her elevated lifestyle accessories brand in collaboration with Exceed Entertainment and Myntra.

For Malaika, the lifestyle-accessories brand is “built on the philosophy ‘The Joy of Being Me’, and celebrates individuality, confidence, and self-expression.

“I’ve always believed that style should feel empowering but also effortless… It’s about simplifying without losing the essence - focusing on strong silhouettes, thoughtful details and versatility,” she reveals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON