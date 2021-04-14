Malaika Arora poses with engagement ring, fans wonder if Arjun Kapoor has popped the question

Television personality, fitness and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora has set the rumour mill buzzing after she posed wearing a huge engagement ring. However, the picture was simply a promotional post for a jewellery brand.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the pictures, "How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring."

Fans still started asking about actor Arjun Kapoor, her boyfriend, and also tagged him in their comments. “@arjunkapoor, buy her the ring,” said a fan. Another fan thought the couple is already engaged, “Congratulations Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma'am and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir."

A third fan commented, "bhai, bhabi ka cryptic message samjho yaar humse bhi abb aur nahi ho rahaaaa #arjunputaringonit (understand her cryptic message we can't wait further #arjunputaringonit)" while one wrote, "When is he going to pop the question?"

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. In an interview to Filmfare about their decision to make the relationship public, Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

He had added that he is not getting married. “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?"

In an interview to HT Brunch, Malaika was asked if their age difference was an issue. She had said, "The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."