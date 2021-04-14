Anita Hassanandani turns 40, celebrates 'lockdown birthday' with husband Rohit Reddy, watch video

TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, son Aaravv, turned 40 on Wednesday. She rang in her birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and shared a video on Instagram from the late night celebrations.

Anita posted short videos from the celebrations on her Instagram page. "LockDown Birthday 2021," she captioned it. The video opened with a red balloon saying "happy birthday" and soon moved to a close-up of all the three cakes that she had, on a table in front of Anita. The place was decorated with balloons and one sign also said "40", signifying her 40th birthday. Anita and Rohit were also seen celebrating by planting kisses on each others' cheeks. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen blowing out the candles and cutting the cake.

Anita used Kid Francescoli's And It Went Like for music in the video. The post got much love from fans and industry friends. Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." Her co-star, actor-politician Smriti Irani also wished a happy birthday to Anita and wrote in the comment box, "Happy birthday God bless."





Raj Kundra wrote, "It’s a BIG one happy happy birthday," while Shruti Sinha commented, "Happiest birthday." Saket Sawhney also wrote, "Happy Birthday Taaa."

One of her fans commented, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETEST TV PERSONALITY YOU ARE MY FAVOURITE." Many others pasted fire and heart emojis in the comment box. One fan also wrote, "Happy birthday my favorite."

Sharing his wishes for Anita, Rohit also posted a picture which showed him posing beside her as she slept. "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!" he captioned it.

Earlier, Anita posted a fun video on her Instagram on Tuesday evening, in which she pretended to cry about turning 40 soon. She also shared a video in which she can be heard complaining to Rohit, asking for a gift even as he seems engrossed in a new pair of shoes, "Where is my gift? Baby, UI want my gift," Anita says in the video and Rohit responds with, "I am your gift." She then adds, laughing, "Please! I want a new gift."

