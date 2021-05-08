Malaika Arora reveals she always wanted a daughter: 'I have such beautiful shoes, but no one to wear them'

Television personality Malaika Arora in a recent episode of Super Dancer was smitten by a young contestant named Florina Gogoi. She said that seeing her perform reminded her that she has always wanted a daughter.

Malaika said, according to Bollywood Life, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya (Can I take you home)? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti (I wish I had a daughter)'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!"

Malaika has one son, 18-year-old Arhaan, from her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

In an interview, she had spoken about how Arhaan took the news of her and Arbaaz's separation. "I would much rather see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than we were in our marriage,” she said on Kareena Kapoor's chat show, adding, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling.’”

Malaika appeared as a guest on Super Dancer, as she filled in for Shilpa Shetty, who announced recently that her family, including her husband and children, had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Shilpa tested negative.

Malaika herself recovered from the coronavirus last year, and had to be temporarily replaced as a judge on India's Best Dancer by Nora Fatehi.