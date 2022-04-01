Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha get photobombed by a kid at event: 'Whose child is this, is he lost?'
bollywood

Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha get photobombed by a kid at event: ‘Whose child is this, is he lost?’

Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha were posing for photographers at an event on Thursday when they were photobombed by a kid. 
Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha met a kid at an event. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:32 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha attended an event in Mumbai on Thursday. As they were posing for the photographers, a young kid, all decked up in a black suit, photobombed them. Malaika even asked the boy if he was her date for the evening, before asking the media if the kid was indeed lost at the party. Also read: Malaika Arora on being judged for the way she dresses: ‘At the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid’

Malaika was in a full-sleeves black mermaid gown, complemented with a diamond necklace. She had her hair tied in a ponytail. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Malaika posing for the cameras. Soon after, a boy in a black suit walked to her and shook hands with her. She asked him, “Hi, are you my date tonight?”

RELATED STORIES

Minutes later, she looked concerned and asked the media, “But whose child is this, is he lost?” After looking around to find his parents, she again asked, “Whose bachcha?” The kid was taken away by soeo.

Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Harnaaz Sandhu at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

A fan reacted to the video, saying, “She is sweet and matured, independent and bold.” Another said, “He's so cute.” One more commented, “So sweet of her ‘is he my date’.”

The kid was also seen joining Sonakshi as she posed for the photographers. She was in a shimmery black jacket and skirt and had her hair tied in a braid. Pictures from the event show her posing candidly with the kid.

Among others spotted at the event were Huma Qureshi and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Sonakshi joined Huma to pose for pictures together. The two will be seen in their upcoming film about two women who face fat-shaming  in Double XL. Huma wore a golden blazer and pants paired with matching heels and white top for the event.

Harnaaz Sandhu was seen in a white anarkali dress. She greeted the media with a namaste.

Topics
malaika arora sonakshi sinha harnaaz sandhu huma qureshi
