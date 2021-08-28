Malaika Arora takes fans inside ‘warm and cosy’ corner of her home housing her shoe collection, portraits

Malaika Arora took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a glimpse of her home. She posted a photo of one corner, which had wall-to-wall racks containing her extensive collection of shoes. There was also a dressing table with a round mirror and some framed portraits.

A brown rug with a beige pattern on it decorated the floor. The windows in the back had white Venetian blinds. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “Obsessing over these beautiful rugs… Makes my home so warm and cosy.”

In the past, too, Malaika has shared photos of her home in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai, where she lives with her son Arhaan Khan and their dog Casper. It features minimalistic interiors, largely dominated by white.

Malaika also captured her ‘mood’ in an Instagram post on Saturday. She shared a black-and-white picture of herself from a photoshoot and it got a reaction from her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who dropped a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. In a recent interview with HT Brunch, he said that he is inspired by how she ‘(lets) her work do the talking’ and remains dignified.

“The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!” he said.

Currently, Malaika is seen as a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2, alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.