bollywood

Malaika Arora teaches Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu her iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya steps, fans ask 'Who did it better?' Watch

In a new clip from Josh Wakao fest, Malaika Arora and Harnaaz Sandhu are seen dancing to Dil Se's iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya.
Malaika Arora and Harnaaz Sandhu dances to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A video of Malika Arora and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya has surfaced online. In the video, Harnaaz is seen trying to follow Malaika's dance steps. The clip is from Josh Wakao, an influencer fest which was held in Mumbai. (Also Read: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacts to being trolled for weight gain, says she has celiac disease: 'They say I'm fat')

A paparazzo account shared the clip on Instagram, in which Malaika is seen recreating her song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se, as she teaches Harnaaz the iconic steps of the song.

One fan commented, “Nobody can do these steps much better than Malaika.” While one said, “Harnaaz looks so different,” another one wrote, “Harnaaz is trying so hard to match Malaika's steps.” One person questioned, “Who did it better?”

Harnaaz Sandhu, who appears to have gained some weight in her recent pictures and appearances, recently revealed in an interview that she has been suffering from celiac disease. Speaking to PTI, Harnaaz said, "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things," she said.

"I'm someone who believes in body positivity and one of the Miss Universes for the very first time is going through that. On the platform of Miss Universe, we talk about women empowerment, womanhood, and body positivity. And if I am going through that... I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me and it's okay because that's their mindset, their stigmas, but there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of their Miss Universe or not. I'm empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, you are beautiful too," she added.

