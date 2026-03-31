Malaika Arora visits temple in Rajasthan with Harsh Mehta, sparks buzz around relationship

Malaika and Harsh were also seen interacting warmly with fans. Several pictures and videos from the outing have surfaced on social media, sparking buzz around Malaika’s life.

The duo obliged fans with selfies, posing with locals gathered at the site, before authorities stepped in to control the crowd and ensure order within the temple premises.

Malaika visited the Adinath Jain Temple in Rajasthan on Sunday, accompanied by Harsh Mehta. She kept her look understated for the spiritual outing. Malaika opted for a simple white kurta, while Harsh was seen dressed in a blue shirt.

After her split from Arjun Kapoor , Malaika Arora ’s personal life continues to remain under the spotlight. The actor has once again set the rumour mills buzzing after photos of her temple visit in Rajasthan with Harsh Mehta surfaced on social media, fuelling fresh speculation around her relationship status.

“Lovely couple…harsh and malaika,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Is it official or just another rumour? Malaika Arora was recently spotted visiting a temple in Rajasthan with her rumoured partner Harsh Mehta, and their public appearance together has set social media buzzing.”

“Wowowowowo,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.

Unverified chatter claims Harsh is a 33-year-old diamond merchant, making him 19 years younger than Malaika, who turned 52 last year.

About Malaika Arora’s personal life Malaika Arora's personal life has consistently been under the spotlight. She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for about two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016. It was only recently that it became clear they had parted ways after dating for several years.

After her breakup with Arjun, Malaika found herself in the spotlight after being spotted with a mystery man, sparking speculation about her love life on social media. Some time back, Malaika joined an episode of The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube where she addressed the chatter around having a mystery man in her life. She said that she doesn’t want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much of fuel.

In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Malaika spoke about the constant dating rumours, calling them irritating, and revealed how she and her son, Arhaan Khan now laugh about it. Talking about the constant speculation, she said, "It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life." Malaika was most recently rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi after their picture from a party surfaced online.