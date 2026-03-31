Malaika Arora visits temple in Rajasthan with Harsh Mehta, sparks buzz around relationship
Several pictures and videos from Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta's outing have surfaced on social media, sparking buzz around Malaika’s life.
After her split from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s personal life continues to remain under the spotlight. The actor has once again set the rumour mills buzzing after photos of her temple visit in Rajasthan with Harsh Mehta surfaced on social media, fuelling fresh speculation around her relationship status.
Malaika Arora spotted with Harsh Mehta
Malaika visited the Adinath Jain Temple in Rajasthan on Sunday, accompanied by Harsh Mehta. She kept her look understated for the spiritual outing. Malaika opted for a simple white kurta, while Harsh was seen dressed in a blue shirt.
The duo obliged fans with selfies, posing with locals gathered at the site, before authorities stepped in to control the crowd and ensure order within the temple premises.
Malaika and Harsh were also seen interacting warmly with fans. Several pictures and videos from the outing have surfaced on social media, sparking buzz around Malaika’s life.
“Lovely couple…harsh and malaika,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Is it official or just another rumour? Malaika Arora was recently spotted visiting a temple in Rajasthan with her rumoured partner Harsh Mehta, and their public appearance together has set social media buzzing.”
“Wowowowowo,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.
Unverified chatter claims Harsh is a 33-year-old diamond merchant, making him 19 years younger than Malaika, who turned 52 last year.
About Malaika Arora’s personal life
Malaika Arora's personal life has consistently been under the spotlight. She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for about two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016. It was only recently that it became clear they had parted ways after dating for several years.
After her breakup with Arjun, Malaika found herself in the spotlight after being spotted with a mystery man, sparking speculation about her love life on social media. Some time back, Malaika joined an episode of The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube where she addressed the chatter around having a mystery man in her life. She said that she doesn’t want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much of fuel.
In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Malaika spoke about the constant dating rumours, calling them irritating, and revealed how she and her son, Arhaan Khan now laugh about it. Talking about the constant speculation, she said, "It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life." Malaika was most recently rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi after their picture from a party surfaced online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.