Malaika Arora's mystery man Harsh Mehta identified as diamond merchant! Papped again at airport. Here's what we know

Actor Malaika Arora is back in the gossip spotlight, thanks to a certain mystery man who keeps reappearing in the frame. The man in question, now identified as Harsh Mehta, was first seen with the actor at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai a few weeks back, instantly triggering “new romance?” whispers online.
The murmurs got louder on Wednesday, when the duo surfaced at the Mumbai airport. This time, however, they played it cool: Malaika walked ahead, Harsh followed several steps behind, face partly hidden under a black mask. But the act didn’t last long, both eventually slipped into the same car, with Harsh getting in right after her. Enough for the internet to hit rewind.
Unverified chatter claims Harsh is a 33-year-old diamond merchant, making him 19 years younger than Malaika, who turned 52 this year. The age gap hasn’t stopped the fan frenzy; in fact, it has only fuelled it.
Ever since Malaika and Harsh have been spotted together there has been a lot of interest on him and netizens have been trying to dig out information on who is yet to be identified on social media. They being papped together within a few weeks has grown more interest for Malaika’s fans.
Comment sections are overflowing with detective work and delight: “He’s trying to save himself from paps — he’s so fire,” wrote one user, while another cheered, “She’s done well for herself.” Malaika’s team has remained tight-lipped. She was last seen performing in the hit track Poison Baby from the film Thaama.
Past relationship
It may be recalled, Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun ever opened up much about their relationship. Later, during a Diwali event in 2024, Arjun confirmed that he was single. In September this year, Arjun and Malaika crossed paths at the premiere of Homebound in Mumbai. They greeted each other with a warm hug and a smile.