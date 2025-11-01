Enrique Iglesias makes a soulful comeback in Mumbai after 13 years: ‘When something comes from heart, people feel it’

After electrifying Indian audiences in 2004 and 2012, global pop icon Enrique Iglesias made a spectacular comeback to the country for his third live concert, held on October 29 and 30 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. The Spanish superstar, fondly known as the King of Latin Pop, turned the city into a sea of music, lights, and nostalgia with his soulful voice and timeless hits. Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs onstage during a concert in Mumbai on October 29, 2025. (AFP)

Enrique talks about performing after 13 years

Performing in India after more than a decade, Enrique spoke fondly of his long-standing connection with the country. In a conversation with Zoom, Enrique talks about what draws him. It is the unmistakable warmth and passion of Indian fans, something that has stayed with him since his first performance here, he said. Despite being one of the world’s best-selling artists, Enrique remains grounded about his legendary status, sharing that he focuses on creating music that feels honest and emotionally real.

And it’s that sincerity, perhaps, that makes his songs resonate across generations from the Bluetooth MP3 era of the 2000s to today’s streaming age. “When something comes from the heart, people feel it,” he said.

The Mumbai concert was a 90-minute musical spectacle, with Enrique performing 19 of his biggest global chartbusters. The crowd roared as he delivered hits like Me Pasé, El Perdón, Cuando Me Enamoro, I Like How It Feels, Bailando, Tired of Being Sorry, Ring My Bells, Takin’ Back My Love, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Escape, Freak, Chasing the Sun, Be With You, Heartbeat, Duele el Corazón, Bailamos, and Sweet Dreams.

Celebs who attended Enrique's concert

The two-night spectacle by Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai not only drew over 25,000 fans to the MMRDA Grounds, but also lit up the VIP zone with a glittering roster of Bollywood and entertainment celebrities. Among those present were stars such as Malaika Arora and Vidya Balan, who were seen dancing the night away. Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, shared lively dance-floor moments, while TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla joined in the euphoria backstage. The guest list included names such as Anu Malik, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Shriya Saran, all immersed in the electrifying energy of the night.