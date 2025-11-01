Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert sees 73 phones worth ₹24 lakh stolen; 7 FIRs filed

While the crowd was busy enjoying pop singer Enrique Iglesias’ concert in Maharashtra's Mumbai earlier this week on Wednesday, at least 73 mobile phones worth ₹23.85 lakh were stolen during the concert, said police on Friday. Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs onstage during a concert in Mumbai on October 29, 2025. (AFP)

According to officials, seven FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the thefts, reported news agency PTI.

Those who reported their phones stolen include a makeup artist, a hotelier, several students, a journalist and multiple businessmen.

The concert was held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening, the tickets for which started at ₹7,000.

The 50-year-old Grammy award winning singer drew a crowd of more than 25,000 fans at the packed venue and performed for over 90 minutes. He swept thousands of fans into a wave of nostalgia with his timeless hits like “Hero” and “Bailamos” during his performance in Mumbai.

Also Read | A fan throws a phone at Enrique Iglesias during a Mumbai concert, and the singer clicks a selfie before throwing it back When a fan threw a phone on stage As Enrique performed on stage, at one point, he walked on a ramp made on stage, heading closer to the fans.

At this moment, a fan threw their phone onto the stage at Enrique.

The 50-year-old singer caught the device even as he was holding a mic.

He smiled, clicked a selfie with the phone while flashing the peace sign, and then looked around in the crowd. Then, he threw the phone back into the crowd.