Exclusive| Malaika Arora: The label item number felt limiting

Malaika Arora turned a year older last month. She posted, “My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special.” In an industry where ageism is often an issue for women, Malaika continues to feature in dance numbers that are giving the younger lot tough competition. Ask her about it and she says, "It’s about evolving with the times without losing your core. You have to keep learning, stay fit, reinvent your style, and most importantly, keep your passion alive. I never want to be complacent or stuck in a particular image. And relevance also comes from being real. I hope my legacy is about fearlessness, about embracing your individuality, standing tall against judgments, and carving your path. If young performers, especially women feel confident of themselves about choosing their own path because of something I did, that would be the greatest legacy." Malaika Arora

While Malaika did try her hand at acting with short stints, ultimately it was the dance numbers that won acclaim and grabbed eyeballs. She says, "It’s true, acting never gave me the same rush as performing a dance number. I enjoyed it, I really did, but dance feels like home to me. I believe in playing to my strengths, and for me that has always been performance and the magic of the stage."

Back then these songs were referred to as 'item numbers' and she admits the label felt limiting. "Definitely, the label 'item number' felt a bit limiting, but today I see so many artistes taking it as a creative challenge. The focus is more on performance, concept, and how a song fits into the narrative, instead of just being a visual treat. There’s more respect for what goes into making these numbers," says Malaika.

And does she ever see herself to exploring a behind-the-scenes role in cinema, be it directing or producing? She says, "Never say never. I feel so passionate about every aspect of entertainment, and I would love to explore behind the scenes roles someday."

On the personal front she's never shied away from speaking about her separation with ex husband Arbaaz Khan, son Arhaan who is in his 20s or being open finding love again. That often came with massive trolling. "I’ve learned to focus on my truth, and I don’t let negativity decide my self-worth. Trolls will be trolls, but I choose not to engage with that toxicity. My family, friends, and my own peace of mind matter more."

And what is her idea of love and companionship today? “For me, love is about respect, happiness, and companionship.”