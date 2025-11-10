Thamma worldwide box office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses 200 crore; beats Stree lifetime haul

Thamma worldwide box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma has breached another milestone at the box office, crossing the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in under three weeks. The horror comedy, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, is now the 8th-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, surpassing Salman Khan's Sikandar. Thamma worldwide box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

Thamma worldwide box office update

According to figures shared by Maddock Films, the production house behind the film, Thamma has earned ₹153.18 crore net ( ₹183.50 crore gross) in 20 days at the box office. The film is still running in theatres even though its daily collections have now fallen to ₹1.50-2 crore per day in the domestic market.

Overseas, Thamma has not had the resounding success that it has in the domestic market, but it has still managed to earn over $2.5 million. This takes its total worldwide gross to around ₹206 crore, according to figures from Maddock. Trade trackers, however, say the figure is around ₹185 crore right now.

Regardless, Thamma has overtaken the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Sikandar, which earned ₹177 crore earlier this year. It has also crossed the lifetime worldwide haul of Stree ( ₹184 crore), making it the second-highest-grossing film in the MHCU. It is now only behind Stree 2, which earned ₹874 crore last year, a mark beyond Thamma's reach.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is a vampire film that integrates local Indian folklore with horror comedy. The film stars Ayushmann, Rashmika, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, along with a cameo from Varun Dhawan, who reprises his role from Bhediya and Stree 2.

The film also sets up Shakti Shalini, the next film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which will star Saiyaara-fame Aneet Padda. The Maddock franchise has seven other films lined up, including sequels to other standalone films and a two-part mega-crossover set to release in 2029.