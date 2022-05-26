Malavika Mohanan denies reports about starring in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: ‘Not true’

Actor Malavika Mohanan recently took to her Twitter handle and clarified reports around her joining Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Denying all speculations, she wrote, “False article. Not true”. “Putting it out here as a lot of people have been asking me if I’m doing this," she added. Previously, reports suggested that Malavika will be kickstarting the film shoot with Salman. (Also read: Salman Khan unveils his look for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as he begins its shoot; fans can’t wait for ‘bhai’s return’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malavika Mohanan's tweet.

Starring Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is directed by Farhad Samji. It also features Pooja Hegde and is schedule to release in theatres in December. It reportedly also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal. Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaaz Gill is also reportedly a part of the film. Earlier this month, Salman had shared his first look from the film as he started the shoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malavika Mohanan made her debut in the south film industry with Rajinikanth-starrer Malayalam film, Pattam Pole. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Bollywood project, Yudhra. In the film, she will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Talking about her experience across different industries in Indian cinema, she had previously shared that Bollywood is “a lot more organised”. She told Hindustan Times, “What I do like about the Hindi film industry is that schedules are thoroughly adhered to. So, you’re aware of which scene you’re shooting for on a particular day and that lets you prepare well. For instance, if there’s a song being shot on the tenth day of the schedule, I know that I’ve to physically prep for it a couple of days prior.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika had also starred alongside Ishaan Khatter in the 2017 film, Beyond The Clouds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON