Salman Khan unveils his look for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as he begins its shoot; fans can’t wait for ‘bhai’s return’

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday morning to unveil his look for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film’s shoot commenced earlier this week according to reports, something that the film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde confirmed on social media on Friday. A day later, Salman shared a picture of himself from the sets on social media, putting all speculations to rest. Also read: Kangana Ranaut thanks Salman Khan for sharing Dhaakad trailer: ‘Will never say again that I’m alone in this industry’

On Saturday, Salman took to Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of himself in a new avatar. In the pic, he can be seen with long, flowing hair, wearing a black jacket and sunglasses, holding a pipe. Salman’s face is partially hidden by his hand and the pipe but his signature bracelet gives his identity away. The picture seems to be clicked during the shoot of an action sequence. “Shooting commences for my new film,” Salman captioned the picture. On Friday, Pooja Hegde had shared a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she was wearing Salman’s signature bracelet. Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “Shoot begins.”

Salman Khan updated fans about the shoot of his upcoming film on social media.

While the actors did not name the film, fans were quick to put two and two together, as the actors are to be seen together in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Fans appreciated Salman’s different look. Many of them commented praise for the actor in the replies and comments to the original post. “Bhai is back,” wrote one fan. Another comment read, “We can’t wait for your return bhai.” Many others dropped fire and heart emojis in the post.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to release in December this year. It reportedly also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal. There are unconfirmed reports of Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaaz Gill also being a part of the film.

As per reports, Salman shot an action sequence for the film in Mumbai last week. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, “Salman will be shooting for the action scene over a period of 10 days in Vile Parle, following which he will be off to Dubai for IIFA Awards. He then resumes the film shoot at Mehboob Studios from the first week of June.”

