Kangana Ranaut thanks Salman Khan for sharing Dhaakad trailer: ‘Will never say again that I’m alone in this industry’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has showered praise upon Salman Khan after the latter took to social media to share the trailer of her upcoming film Dhaakad. Responding to Salman’s gesture for her film, Kangana praised the actor's ‘heart of gold’ and thanked him. She also stated that she won’t again call herself ‘alone’ in Bollywood. In the past, Kangana has stated that she feels isolated in the film industry as not many stand up for her. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Kiara Advani praised her when they met but many in Bollywood don’t due to ‘their own insecurities’

On Thursday, Salman Khan shared the trailer of Dhaakad on his Instagram feed with the caption, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best!” He tagged Kangana and her co-star Arjun Rampal. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a female-led spy action thriller and sees Kangana in an all-new action-hero avatar.

Kangana shared Salman’s post on her Instagram Stories and thanked the actor. She wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero (fire emoji)…heart of gold,” before adding, “I will never again say that I am alone in this industry…thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.” Kangana also shared Salman’s tweet on Dhaakad in her Stories, as well as a post by actor Vidyut Jammwal, in which he had shared Dhaakad’s trailer. Dhaakad is set to release on May 20.

Kangana's Instagram Story in praise of Salman Khan.

This post of Kangana comes days after she had said in an interview that many in Bollywood don’t praise her because of ‘their insecurities’. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan while promoting Dhaakad, she had said, “These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. The other day, Kiara (Advani) met and she praised me. She said watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don’t think there is pressure. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan’s Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer--all of you--why is it so hidden then?”

Kangana has often been at loggerheads with several members of the film industry, notably filmmaker Karan Johar and actors like Alia Bhatt. The outspoken actor is known to be rather blunt in her opinion about the industry and she believes that is something that has not won her many friends there.

