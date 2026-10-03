‘Hindi version is 100 times better’: Malayalam viewers hail Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, compare it with Mohanlal’s film

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has broken box-office records since opening in theatres on Friday. As the film continues its strong run at the box office, it isn't just Hindi-speaking audiences who are praising it. The Malayalam audience is also raving about the Ajay Devgn-starrer, with some even calling it better than Mohanlal's Malayalam version.

'I had to clap after watching Ajay's Drishyam 3, the writing is brilliant'

Malayalam viewers have called Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 better than Mohanlal's film.

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Recently, a Malayalam content creator posted a video praising Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The content creator admitted that Malayalam audiences have traditionally not been very fond of the Hindi version of the Drishyam franchise but Drishyam 3's writing and the way the makers concluded the franchise had them in awe.

Praising Drishyam 3, the content creator said in Malayalam, "Those Hindi guys gave such a good conclusion to Drishyam. Just think about it, I hadn’t watched the first and the second part of the Hindi version. We used to look down on it like - 'Whatever who has the time to watch Hindi films.' I had that contempt, but in the end, I had to clap after watching part three of Drishyam in Hindi. Unbelievable. Jeethu Joseph (director of original Malayalam version of Drishyam), doesn’t even have 1% of the writing credit for this movie, because they themselves wrote and set the whole thing up. They wrote it so brilliantly."

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Deep Dive What makes Drishyam 3 different from the original Malayalam films? Drishyam 3 features an original story and conclusion, unlike the first two Hindi films, which were direct remakes of the Malayalam versions. Why are Malayalam viewers praising Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Malayalam viewers have praised Drishyam 3 for its brilliant writing and compelling conclusion, claiming that it surpasses Mohanlal's original film. How has Drishyam 3 performed at the box office compared to previous films? Drishyam 3 has had a record-breaking opening, collecting ₹66.75 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career and surpassing other major Bollywood releases.

{{^usCountry}} He added, “It’s a pure Hindi film template, occasional jokes, and camera style that felt like a serial quality, but still there are high moments. There are thrill elements, things that the Drishyam characters intend to do are all present in this film, that is why I am saying I am happy. I’m not saying everyone will watch this and be mind blown, but this makes sense. It’s not some crazy, mind-bending twist and turn, but they ended it really well as a proper continuation of part two.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “It’s a pure Hindi film template, occasional jokes, and camera style that felt like a serial quality, but still there are high moments. There are thrill elements, things that the Drishyam characters intend to do are all present in this film, that is why I am saying I am happy. I’m not saying everyone will watch this and be mind blown, but this makes sense. It’s not some crazy, mind-bending twist and turn, but they ended it really well as a proper continuation of part two.” {{/usCountry}}

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'Hindi version is 100 times better than original Malayalam film'

The comments on the video also echoed the content creator's thoughts. One comment called the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 better than Mohanlal's Malayalam film. The comment read, "I feel D3 Malayalam is like a soap opera... Hindi is 100 times better than this." One more comment read, "Malayalam drishym 3 was utter flop." Another supported the sentiment and said, "Malayalam drishyam 3 felt like it was made more for business than for audience satisfaction." Another user joked, "Why don’t we remake the Hindi third part back to Malayalam."

However, some viewers disagreed. A comment read, "No one can match Laletten's Georgekutty Emotions. Just making a better twist doesn't mean film can be compared." One more comment read, "No one can beat Mohanlal sir when it comes to performance."

Ajay's Drishyam 3 isn't a remake of Mohanlal's film

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For the unversed, Drishyam: The Conclusion has an original story and ending, unlike the first two Hindi films, which were direct remakes of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Drishyam films. Director Abhishek Pathak has previously spoken about taking an entirely different route for the third instalment. Ajay Devgn has also revealed that he sought Mohanlal’s approval for Drishyam 3, as the team chose an independent direction with a brand-new script rather than directly remaking the Malayalam version.

Drishyam 3 box office

The Ajay Devgn-starrer opened strongly at the box office, collecting ₹66.75 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross stood at an estimated ₹95.10 crore on the opening day. The film's Day 1 collection marked the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn's career.