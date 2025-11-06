Malti makes Priyanka Chopra giggle and plays with Goofy in new pics; performs pooja with mom and dad Nick Jonas

Singer Nick Jonas has shared several pictures featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from their recent outings. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nick also posted photos of his brothers--Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, father Kevin Jonas Sr and mother Denise Miller-Jonas. Nick Jonas shared adorable photos with Priyanka Chopra and Malti.

Nick Jonas shares new pics with Priyanka Chopra, Malti

A photo showed Malti standing near the stage as Nick Jonas performed. In a picture, Malti walked with Nick as Priyanka walked behind them. Nick was also seen sitting on the ground near Malti as she stood in front of him in another photo. Malti also joined her parents as they performed pooja in another picture.

A photo showed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas looking at Nick as she stood near the stage. Priyanka, who stood behind her, giggled as she covered her mouth. Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "Sweet To Me." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wow. Lovely family." A comment read, "I feel like the new album is so soon and I'm so excited."

For the past few months, Priyanka has been travelling between cities, juggling her work commitments and personal life. Nick, along with Kevin and Joe, has been performing across several cities across the US, including Atlanta, Buffalo, Newark, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and New York, among others. The Jonas Brothers have their shows in the US till December 22 this year.

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.