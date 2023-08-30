Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai at his bungalow

On Wednesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited actor Amitabh Bachchan at his bungalow Jalsa on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Mamata is currently in the city to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Mamata not only tied rakhi to Amitabh but also met his family members and posed with them for photos. Also read: Karan Johar on casting Jaya Bachchan as 'nasty character' in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Mamata Banerjee visits Bachchans

Mamata Banerjee with the Bachchan family in Mumbai.

Sharing inside photos from the meet, the official X account of her party India Trinamool Congress wrote, “Today, Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit.”

Jaya Bachchan hugs Mamata Banerjee

One of the photos had Mamata and Jaya Bachchan sharing a warm hug. The CM also joined the Bachchan family for group pictures. Besides Amitabh and Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda were also seen. All of them were decked up in colourful ethnic wear. A video of them posing for paparazzi has also surfaced online.

Mamata Banerjee invites Amitabh Bachchan to Durga Puja

Talking about her meeting with the Bachchans, CM Mamata Banerjee told news agency ANI, "I am happy today. I met Bharat Ratan of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival."

Amitabh Bachchan shares a close bond with Mamata Banerjee. Besides him, MP Jaya Bachchan shares an equally good relationship. In fact, she was previously seen campaigning on behalf of Mamata Banerjee during elections in West Bengal. It would be interesting to see if Mamata will be visiting more celebrities during her Mumbai stay in these two days.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Abhishek's latest outing was Ghoomer, Aishwarya's was Ponniyin Selvan: II. Amitabh's next is Prabhas' Kalki 2898 A.D.

