Mamata Banerjee congratulates Swara Bhasker on wedding with letter, she says 'We missed your presence'

Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad recently tied the knot in Delhi. They held a wedding reception in the capital city as well. It was attended by several political personalities and leaders, while Mamata Banerjee gave it a miss. The West Bengal CM wrote a heartfelt letter to Swara on her marriage and the actor posted a glimpse on Twitter. Also read: Swara Bhasker cries during vidai, her father says 'emotionally charged moment even for a khadus dad'

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad in Delhi.

Mamata wrote to Swara Bhasker's parents, “Dear Mrs and Mr Bhaskar I am so happy to receive your invitation on the occasion of the wedding reception of your daughter Swara with Fahad, the son of Kaisar Jahan and Janab Zirar Ahmad. My heartiest greetings and best wishes to Swara and Fahad on this momentous occasion. I pray to the almighty to bless them with a very happy and prosperous married life. I also wish all of you all the very best on this joyous occasion.”

Sharing the letter, Swara wrote, “Thank you @MamataOfficial ma’am for your kind wishes, and gracious response to our invitation. We missed your presence at our reception but deeply appreciate this gracious gesture.”

Swara and Fahad's wedding reception was attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In Attendance were TMC leader Derek O’Brien, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and veteran actor, Samajwadi party's Jaya Bachchan as well.

Swara and Fahad got engaged in January this year and opted for a court marriage. This was followed by an official engagement announcement with a private lunch party in Mumbai. The actor first shared news of her engagement on Twitter, and added photos of herself and Fahad signing the papers to register their marriage.

She wrote, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad." They also held pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi and a musical night attended by their family members and close friends in Delhi.

