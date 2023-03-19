Swara Bhasker cries during vidai, her father says 'emotionally charged moment even for a khadus dad'

Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad recently married in Delhi. The couple had a registered wedding followed by a multiple-day celebration in the capital this month. Now a video from Swara's vidai (ceremony of a bride's departure from her parents' house) has surfaced online and it shows the actor getting emotional as a person reads out a poem on the occasion. Swara is seen in a pink lehenga and gold jewellery, standing besides Fahad, her brother Ishan Bhasker and mom Ira Bhasker as leaves her maternal home after the wedding. Also read: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad on merging Hindu and Muslim weddings customs as an 'interfaith couple' Swara Bhasker is seen standing besides her mom Ira Bhasker and husband Fahad Ahmad in the video.

A friend of Swara shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us...tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar aka Abu, in shades for a reason and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba." She was pointing at Swara's father C Uday Bhasker who wasn't in the frame.

He reacted to the video on Twitter and explained why he preferred to not be in the frame. He wrote, “Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' @sinjini_m... as the Swara Bhasker wedding reached closure. Yes... the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame... this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus (rude)' dad... the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara.”

Swara's husband Fahad Ahmad is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing – Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. All from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attended the wedding reception held in Delhi this week. Jaya Bachchan, who is a member of the Samajwadi Party, also attended the reception. Derek O’Brien and Sashi Tharoor also attended the reception.

The wedding celebrations kickstarted after Holi with a haldi ceremony which turned into a Holi celebration with colours. It was followed by a mehendi and a Sangeet which had live performance from Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman. The wedding reception was followed by a qawwalli night and had Akhilesh Yadav join the newlyweds.